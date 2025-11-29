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Navy and Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian air defence systems covering Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
The Navy and Special Operations Forces conducted a successful operation at the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, the strikes hit a command post and warehouses with Russian Orion drones.
Several air defence systems covering the airfield were also destroyed, including:
- Arctic complex "Tor-M2"
- Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile complex
- ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun
Footage of the successful operation by the Special Operations Forces was published on social media.
Earlier it was reported that the Special Operations Forces struck the Gvardeyskaya oil depot in occupied Crimea.
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