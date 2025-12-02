Tactical group of 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment clears industrial facility in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, a tactical group of the 3rd Special Operations Forces (SOF) Regiment conducted combat operations at an industrial facility.

As reported by Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, the operators detected enemy forces who had entered the grounds of a mine. After waiting for favourable conditions, the group set out to carry out the mission.

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The actions were carried out according to a clear plan: establishing contact, practised manoeuvres in close combat, and elimination of the enemy.

The operation was supported by UAV crews – "eyes in the sky" – and FPV drones.

With no casualties and the objective achieved, the Special Operations Forces troops successfully completed their mission.

The video was published on the official Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Watch more: Enemy stockpiles in Pokrovsk, ammunition depot in Biloiarivka, and fuel depot in Luhansk region were hit, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

Earlier reports also said that Ukraine’s Navy and SOF destroyed a Russian air defence system covering the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea.

Watch more: In Chasiv Yar, fighters of the 24th Brigade destroyed Russian assault group of 38 occupiers. VIDEO