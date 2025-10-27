Occupiers’ frontline fuel depot and oil depot in occupied Luhansk region hit, - SOF. VIDEO

On the night of 27 October 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces conducted successful strikes on Russian army supply facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Special Operations Forces.

What was hit?

As noted, a fuel and lubricants depot and an oil depot located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region of Ukraine were hit.

The tanks were filled

The strike was carried out by the SOF drones when the tanks were full, which increased the effect.

"Special operations forces continue to deliver asymmetric strikes to the enemy in order to accelerate the halt of its offensive efforts," the statement said.

What preceded it?

On the night of 17 October, the Defence Forces struck an oil depot and the "Hvardiiskyi" combinat, federal state-owned institution, in occupied Crimea.

On 7 October, the Defence Forces attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal in Feodosia.

