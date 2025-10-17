Defense Forces strike oil depot and Federal State-Owned Enterprise "Hvardiiskyi" plant in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
In the early hours of October 17, units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) struck several enemy fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea using attack drones.
This was reported by the Special Operations Forces and confirmed by the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.
The strikes targeted an oil depot in Hvardiiske and the Federal State-Owned Enterprise "Hvardiiskyi" plant in the village of Karierne, Saky district.
A fire broke out at the oil depot. One of the RVS-2000 fuel tanks was hit.
Among other targets were a Russian military fuel and lubricants depot in Dzhankoi and a Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoriia.
"The results of the missions are being verified. The implementation of asymmetric measures to weaken the offensive and military-economic potential of the aggressor state will continue until the Kremlin ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.
