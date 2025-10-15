16 tanks at oil depot in Feodosia were damaged. P-18 radar in Crimea, UAV control center in Oleshky and ammunition depot in Makiivka damaged, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike military targets and other important facilities in Russia, weakening the aggressor country's offensive and military-economic potential.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

According to updated information, it has been confirmed that on the night of October 13, 2025, the Sea Oil Terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea, was hit again.

"Sixteen fuel tanks that survived the previous attack have been damaged. A large-scale fire continues on the territory of the enterprise," the General Staff specified.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,126,220 people (+1,070 per day), 11,259 tanks, 33,671 artillery systems, 23,347 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The oil terminal in Feodosia is an important logistical link in supplying Russian troops with fuel and lubricants. The total volume of petroleum products that could be stored in the tanks is about 193,000 cubic meters.

In addition, on the night of October 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the P-18 radar station in Krasnaya Polyana (TOT Crimea), the UAV control point in Oleshky (TOT Kherson region), and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area (TOT Donetsk region), according to the statement. Makiiivka (TOT Donetsk region)," the statement said.

The implementation of measures aimed at ending the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine continues, the General Staff adds.