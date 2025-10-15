Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,126,220 people (+1,070 per day), 11,259 tanks, 33,671 artillery systems, 23,347 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,126,220 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 15 October 2025 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1,126,220 (+1,070) people

tanks - 11,259 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,347 (+2) units

artillery systems - 33,671 (+43) units

MLRS - 1,520 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1,227 (+2) units

aircraft - 427 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 70,021 (+389)

cruise missiles - 3,859 (+0)

ships/boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 64,329 (+141)

special equipment - 3,977 (+0)

"Data is being updated," General Staff added.

