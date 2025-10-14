Destroyed positions, destroyed drones, disabled communication antennas: combat work of Burevii Brigade. VIDEO

The First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Burevii" is successfully performing tasks in the fight against Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, at least a dozen occupiers a strike and reconnaissance drone, firing positions, a cannon and ammunition were destroyed as a result of combat operations.

Communications equipment, including an enemy antenna, was also destroyed, making it difficult for the invaders to control units on the frontline.

The Ukrainian soldiers also shared the results of their work over the past week, including the destruction of 39 occupants, 66 shelters, 97 enemy drones "Molniya", "Gerbera", "Lancet", FPV drones, 1 firing position and mortar, 4 antennas, 2 Starlink communications equipment, 2 generators and one LAV (light armored vehicle).

