13 munition drops on occupiers: Forpost drone operators struck enemy hiding in tree line. VIDEO

Border guards of the Kramatorsk detachment of the Forpost brigade killed the occupiers in the Vovchansk direction.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders detected enemy troops attempting to move covertly along tree lines toward Defense Forces positions and carried out 13 precise munition drops on their locations. As a result of the strike, the occupiers were eliminated.

The soldiers posted the video on their Telegram channel.

Russian Army (10262) State Border Patrol (1315) elimination (6001) drones (3137) Vovchansk (282) Kharkivska region (1051) Chuhuyivskyy district (129)
