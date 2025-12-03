Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,176,230 people (+1,200 per day), 11,393 tanks, 34,780 artillery systems, 23,682 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,176,230 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 3 December 2025 are estimated at:
personnel - about 1,176,230 (+1,200) people
tanks - 11,393 (+6) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23,682 (+3) units
artillery systems - 34,780 (+12) units
MLRS - 1,555 (+3) units
air defence systems - 1,253 (+0) units
aircraft – 430 (+0) units
helicopters – 347 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 86,231 (+90) units
Cruise missiles - 4,024 (+0) units
Ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit
motor vehicles and tankers - 68,688 (+47) units
Special equipment - 4,012 (+1) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
What preceded this?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that enemy concentrations in Pokrovsk, an ammunition depot in Biloiarivka, and a fuel depot in Luhansk Oblast had been hit.
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