Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,176,230 people (+1,200 per day), 11,393 tanks, 34,780 artillery systems, 23,682 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,176,230 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 3 December 2025 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1,176,230 (+1,200) people

tanks - 11,393 (+6) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,682 (+3) units

artillery systems - 34,780 (+12) units

MLRS - 1,555 (+3) units

air defence systems - 1,253 (+0) units

aircraft – 430 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 86,231 (+90) units

Cruise missiles - 4,024 (+0) units

Ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

motor vehicles and tankers - 68,688 (+47) units

Special equipment - 4,012 (+1) units

See also: Defence forces destroy enemy in Pokrovsk direction. Over 190 Russian soldiers, 4 tanks and 8 armoured vehicles eliminated in 24 hours, says General Staff. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that enemy concentrations in Pokrovsk, an ammunition depot in Biloiarivka, and a fuel depot in Luhansk Oblast had been hit.

Watch more: Kara-Dag National Guard brigade fighters destroys occupiers’ tank, SPG and EW systems in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO