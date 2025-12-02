Kara-Dag National Guard brigade fighters destroys occupiers’ tank, SPG and EW systems in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

The occupiers continue to press with human wave assaults against the battle formations of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the guards are bravely defending the city, which the Russians have repeatedly "captured" in their reports.

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The enemy’s manpower is being eliminated here around the clock.

At the same time, Kara-Dag’s drone pilots are regularly finding high-value targets. In recent days, UAV operators have filmed the destruction of a Russian tank, a self-propelled artillery system and enemy electronic warfare equipment.

A special surprise for the invaders was the Guardsmen’s precision work in blowing up a Russian shelter from the inside.

Read more: Enemy S-300V SAM launcher and two Niobiy-SV radars destroyed – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO