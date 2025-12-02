Enemy S-300V SAM launcher and two Niobiy-SV radars destroyed – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

On November 29, 2025, drones operated by the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine once again targeted Russian air-defense radars and missile launchers in occupied Donbas.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press centre of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

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What was hit?

According to the report, in just one night, Ukrainian intelligence operators destroyed:

a 9A83 launch vehicle from an S-300V air-defense system, which was on combat duty;

two high-value 1L125 "Niobiy-SV" radar stations.

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"These strikes significantly degrade Russia’s ability to control the airspace over Donbas and create favourable conditions for new Ukrainian air operations. The fight continues," the Intelligence Service noted.

Background:

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Defence Intelligence forces blew up a group of Kadyrov fighters near Berdiansk.

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