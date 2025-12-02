Lasar’s Group fighters destroyed more than 55,000 pieces of Russian equipment worth $12.5 billion, - Yelizarov. VIDEO
Colonel Pavlo Yelizarov (Lazar), commander of Lasar's Group, said that his unit's fighters destroyed enemy equipment worth US$12.5 billion.
He revealed this in an interview with journalist Dmitry Gordon, according to Censor.NET.
Results of the unit's work
"Our group has destroyed about 2,100 tanks so far. About that. They (the Russians. - Ed.) had about 10,000 actively involved," he said.
According to Yelizarov, every fifth tank was destroyed by his unit's fighters.
One soldier destroyed more than 120 tanks
Yelizarov also said that one of the unit's fighters destroyed 124 Russian tanks. He was later promoted to commander.
The commander added that the soldiers destroyed more than 55,000 pieces of equipment in total. In total, this amounts to about 12.5 billion US dollars.
For more details watch an interview of Pavlo Yelizarov on YouTube
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