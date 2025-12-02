93rd Brigade showed spectacular report on combat operations in November: best footage of enemy’s destruction. VIDEO

The 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" has released a video report for November, which includes the most spectacular and effective episodes of the unit's combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, the compilation includes footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers' manpower, the work of strike UAV crews, the elimination of enemy equipment, and the accurate work of other combat units of the brigade. The Kholodnyi Yar soldiers demonstrate coordinated actions, precision strikes, and the effective use of drones and firepower.

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"A spectacular video report on the combat work of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade in November - only the best footage! In the traditional selection of combat work for the month, the Kholodnyi Yar brigade shares videos of the destruction of enemy manpower, UAVs and armoured vehicles," the video commentary says.

Watch more: 93rd SMB fighters destroy bridge and occupiers’ shelter using ground drone. VIDEO

Watch more: Soldiers of 93rd SMB destroyed AFV, T-62 tank, dugout and enemy personnel in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO