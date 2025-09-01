93rd SMB fighters destroy bridge and occupiers’ shelter using ground drone. VIDEO

Operators of robotic systems from the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) Kholodnyi Yar destroyed a bridge used by Russian forces for logistics and cover.

According to Censor.NET, a ground drone fitted with explosives was sent to the enemy position, and the detonation was triggered by an FPV drone. The video of their work was posted on the telegram channel of the 93rd Brigade.

