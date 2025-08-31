Over 1,000 occupiers and enemy equipment taken out – SSU special forces show their work. VIDEO

Drone operators of the SSU special unit of the Center of Special Operations "A", better known as "Alpha," have reported the results of their combat missions. In just two weeks last month, Ukrainian fighters eliminated more than 1,000 Russian occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 41 armored vehicles and MLRS, 16 air defense systems, 8 electronic warfare systems, 764 vehicles, 107 drones, 317 communication antennas, 983 enemy positions and fortifications, 32 ammunition depots, and 7 fuel and lubricant storage sites.

