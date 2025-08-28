SSU hits 17 Russian air defense, EW and radar systems in 4 days

In less than a week, Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) struck 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare and radar systems.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the SSU press service.

It took just four days for the special forces of the SSU’s "A" Center to achieve such a remarkable result.

The total value of the destroyed equipment on Russia’s domestic market exceeds $250 million, and for export it would cost 2.5 times more.

Our soldiers have taken out:

four Tor-M2 SAM systems;

three Pantsir SAM systems;

two S-300 SAM systems;

one Buk-M3 SAM system;

one 50N6 radar from an S-350 system;

one Kasta-2E2 radar;

one Podlet radar;

one Zhitel electronic warfare system;

one Nebo-SVU radar;

one Nebo-M 55Zh6M radar system.

"Destroying these systems deprives the enemy of the ability to detect targets in time and counter our long-range drones. And without effective air defense and electronic warfare systems, the occupiers will face new, decisive strikes deep in the rear," the agency emphasized.

