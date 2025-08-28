ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10657 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 320 15

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,079,630 people (+880 per day), 11,139 tanks, 32,064 artillery systems, 23,185 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,079,630 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 28 August 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,079,630 (+880) persons
  • tanks – 11,139 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,185 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 32,064 (+40) units
  • MLRS – 1,474 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,212 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 422 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 340 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 53,961 (+325)
  • cruise missiles – 3,598 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 60,007 (+120)
  • special equipment – 3,952 (+2)

Read more: Artem Smilyi blows up occupiers’ pillbox near Kostiantynivka — exclusive footage. VIDEO

Втрати ворога 27 серпня

Author: 

Russian Army (9868) Armed Forces HQ (4378) liquidation (2706) elimination (5690)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 