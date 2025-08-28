Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,079,630 people (+880 per day), 11,139 tanks, 32,064 artillery systems, 23,185 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,079,630 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 28 August 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,079,630 (+880) persons

tanks – 11,139 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,185 (+7) units

artillery systems – 32,064 (+40) units

MLRS – 1,474 (+2) units

air defense systems – 1,212 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 53,961 (+325)

cruise missiles – 3,598 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 60,007 (+120)

special equipment – 3,952 (+2)

