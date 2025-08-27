12 771 27
Artem Smilyi blows up occupiers’ pillbox near Kostiantynivka — exclusive footage. VIDEO
During a battle near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukrainian serviceman Artem Smilyi carried out a heroic raid on a Russian pillbox and blew it up with an anti-tank mine.
Exclusive footage of the operation was released by the 3rd Line Battalion of the 111th Luhansk Territorial Defense Forces Brigade. This is another example of the courage of Ukraine’s defenders on the eastern sector of the front, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password