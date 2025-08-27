ENG
"Madyar’s Birds" destroys occupiers position with strike drone - Russian soldiers blown to pieces. VIDEO

A unit of the 414th "Madyar's Birds" UAV Brigade continues to tally eliminated occupiers. In a video released by the brigade on social media, strike drone operators are shown identifying enemy positions, aiming, and dropping a powerful munition that hits the target precisely.

After the detonation, fragments of the occupiers are scattered across the treeline, and a deep crater appears at the site of their hideout, Censor.NET reports.

