426th Unmanned Systems Battalion strikes Russian Grad rocket launcher in temporarily occupied Kherson region. VIDEO
Operators of strike drones from the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion (SUSB) carried out a precise strike on a 122 mm Grad multiple rocket launcher. According to Censor.NET, the enemy system was positioned in the middle of a road in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region.
Ukrainian drone operators effectively detected and destroyed the target, and released video footage of the precise and accurate strike.
