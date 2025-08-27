’Wings of Omega: National Guard strike drones destroy Russian communications equipment. VIDEO

Special forces drone operators from the National Guard of Ukraine’s separate detachment "Wings of OMEGA" have released a video showing the destruction of Russian military communications equipment. According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders carried out a precision strike on enemy positions.

This significantly disrupted the occupiers’ coordination and reduced their combat effectiveness. Although the enemy tried to act covertly, Ukrainian special forces once again proved their effectiveness. The destruction of communications is another step toward disorganizing the enemy and bringing Ukraine closer to victory.

