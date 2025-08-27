Over 27,000 units of Russian military vehicles destroyed since start of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have destroyed 27,212 units of Russian military vehicles.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy around the clock. Every eliminated occupier and every destroyed unit of equipment is another step toward a just peace for Ukraine.

"We are actively targeting the logistics of the Russian army. Since the start of the year alone, more than 27,000 vehicles (27,212) have been destroyed.

I thank our defenders for their professional combat work," Syrskyi added.