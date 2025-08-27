Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,078,750 people (+920 per day), 11,135 tanks, 32,024 artillery systems. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,078,750 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 08/27/25 are approximately:
personnel - approximately 1,078,750 (+920) individuals;
tanks - 11,135 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles - 23,178 (+0) units;
artillery systems - 32,024 (+45) units;
MLRS - 1,472 (+0) units;
air defense systems - 1212 (+1) units;
aircraft - 422 (+0) units;
helicopters - 340 (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 53,636 (+194);
cruise missiles - 3,598 (+0);
ships/boats - 28 (+0);
submarines - 1 (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 59,887 (+118);
special equipment - 3950 (+0).
