In the Novopavlivka direction, operators of the 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces have destroyed more than 100 pieces of enemy equipment since the beginning of August.

Censor.NET reported this, noting that one of the strikes was unique, an FPV drone armed with a shaped-charge munition hit a camouflaged truck, which instantly caught fire. The battalion posted the video on its social media pages.

According to the statement accompanying the footage, the fire temperature should have instantly destroyed everything, the drone’s camera, battery, and transmitter. Yet despite the explosion, the drone’s components survived and continued streaming from the strike site. This allowed for objective control footage not only from a spotter UAV but also directly from the kamikaze drone itself. The successful operation was another example of the Raid Battalion’s effectiveness in disrupting the enemy’s logistics.

