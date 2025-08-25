Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,076,940 people (+870 per day), 11,130 tanks, 31,946 artillery systems, 23,175 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,076,940 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 24 August 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,076,940 (+870) people

tanks – 11,130 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,175 (+8) units

artillery systems – 31,946 (+48) units

MLRS – 1,472 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,211 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical-level – 53,347 (+291)

cruise missiles – 3,598 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

vehicles and tankers – 59,672 (+79)

special equipment – 3,948 (+4)

