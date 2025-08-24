General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on strike on Ust-Luga: Successful defeat with subsequent fire confirmed

On the night of August 24, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Ust-Luga sea terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Preliminary damage has been caused to the gas condensate fractionation and transshipment facility. The facility has a capacity of up to 6.9 million tons of raw materials per year.

"The Ust-Luga sea terminal is one of Russia's key logistics hubs in the Baltic Sea, which is actively used to export energy resources using the so-called "shadow fleet" to circumvent international sanctions.



The successful destruction of the target with subsequent ignition has been confirmed," the General Staff said.

Read more: IAEA on attack on Kursk NPP facility: We have no independent confirmation

In addition, SOF units, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of Russian logistical facilities in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions of Russia. These facilities ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian occupation army.

The results of the damage are being clarified.