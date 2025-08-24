IAEA on attack on Kursk NPP facility: We have no independent confirmation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of media reports about damage to a transformer at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia due to military action, but has no independent confirmation of these reports.

"The IAEA is aware of media reports that a transformer at the Kursk NPP in Russia caught fire due to military action. Although the IAEA has no independent confirmation of these reports, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasizes that 'every nuclear facility must be protected under all circumstances,'" the statement said.

As previously reported, on the night of August 24, a strike drone attacked a facility at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, causing a fire.