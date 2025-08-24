ENG
News Drone attack on Russian regions
UAVs attacked Syzran oil refinery in Samara region of Russia. PHOTO

Russia has reported a drone attack on the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region

According to local telegram channels, about 20 explosions were heard in Syzran.

In turn, the governor of the region, Dmitry Fedorishchev, said that the attack was aimed at "an industrial facility".

Watch more: Drones strike port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, causing a fire.

In addition, an attack drone attacked a facility at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, causing a fire.

