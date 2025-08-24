Drones strike port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Russia says that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, and a fire broke out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

In addition, the information about the attack on the region was confirmed by Governor Alexander Drozdenko. According to him, in the morning, 10 UAVs were destroyed over the port of Ust-Luga.

He noted that the drone debris caused a fire at NOVATEK's terminal. Firefighters and the Emergency Situations Ministry are working to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

It is worth noting that the port of Ust-Luga is Russia's largest seaport on the Baltic, through which oil, gas, coal, fertilisers and grain are exported.