DIU soldiers destroyed missile ship "Buyan-M" in the Sea of Azov. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance men hit a "Buyan-M" missile carrier during an operation in the Sea of Azov.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's telegram channel.

"On 28 August 2025, as a result of a joint operation by the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the DIU's special unit "Prymary" in the Sea of Azov near the temporarily occupied Crimea, a small missile ship of the Russian aggressor state, Project 21631 "Buyan-M", a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles, was hit," the statement said.

It is noted that the fighters of the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine "Prymary" damaged the ship's radar with an aerial drone strike, and the special forces of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the board of the "Kalibr" carrier.

"As a result of the strikes, the Russian missile ship, which was in the area of potential launch of the "Kalibr" cruise missiles in the Temryutsky Bay, was damaged and forced to leave the area of combat duty," the Defence Intelligence added.

