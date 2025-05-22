Russia uses Sea of ​​Azov to export looted Ukrainian grain, metal, and coal, - Navy

Russian invaders are transporting looted goods from the occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia via the Azov Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon.

"Throughout the full-scale invasion, they have been using the waters from time to time to transfer the loot from Ukrainian occupied ports to their official ports. For several years, they have been exporting what they have captured - Ukrainian grain, metal, coal. They continue to do this using vessels that can be called a "shadow fleet," and then export Ukrainian raw materials through official ports on the Azov Sea," Pletenchuk said.

He said that the Russians take out the loot on ships that can be called the "shadow fleet" because they all have Russian registration.

"And after that, they export Ukrainian raw materials through official ports on the Azov Sea," explained the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy.

He also emphasized that there is currently no military activity of the occupiers in the Sea of Azov, if we mean the ship component.

