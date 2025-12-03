Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile and attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, damage reported. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 3 December, Russian forces struck populated areas in Nikopol, Synelnykove and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. In the evening, they also hit Kryvyi Rih.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Kryvyi Rih
In the evening, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
One woman was injured. Garages caught fire and an administrative building was badly damaged. The full scale of the consequences is being clarified.
Nikopol district
The Nikopol district was under attack all day. The enemy struck the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske. The aggressor used artillery and FPV drones.
Three people were injured in the attacks – in addition to the girl and the man, a 66-year-old woman was hurt. All have been hospitalised in a moderate condition.
Two educational institutions and two petrol stations were damaged, as well as private houses, a garage, infrastructure facilities, an unused building, vehicles and a gas pipeline.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy targeted Pokrovske, Slovianske and Mezhova hromadas. Infrastructure and a private house were damaged.
Pavlohrad district
The Russian army hit the Pavlohrad district with UAVs – Pavlohrad itself and the Verbky hromada. The strike started a fire there, and infrastructure was also damaged.
Consequences of the attacks
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