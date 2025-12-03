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News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
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Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, injured in Russian attack on Nikopol. PHOTOS

Today, 3 December, two people, including a child, were injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET informs.

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"Since this morning, there have been two casualties in Nikopol. A 10-year-old girl sustained injuries in an artillery attack. A 64-year-old man was wounded in an FPV drone strike," the statement reads.

It is noted that both victims were taken to the hospital.

See more: Enemy struck Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: two people killed, and there are "serious" injuries among wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling 

Shelling of Nikopol
Shelling of Nikopol
Shelling of Nikopol
Shelling of Nikopol

Background

Earlier, overnight on 3 December 2025, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Ternivka in Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were killed in the attack, and some of the wounded are in serious condition.

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