Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile and attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, damage reported. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 3 December, Russian forces struck populated areas in Nikopol, Synelnykove and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. In the evening, they also hit Kryvyi Rih.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

One woman was injured. Garages caught fire and an administrative building was badly damaged. The full scale of the consequences is being clarified.

Nikopol district

The Nikopol district was under attack all day. The enemy struck the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske. The aggressor used artillery and FPV drones.

See more: Russian attack on Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region: two miners killed. PHOTO

Three people were injured in the attacks – in addition to the girl and the man, a 66-year-old woman was hurt. All have been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Two educational institutions and two petrol stations were damaged, as well as private houses, a garage, infrastructure facilities, an unused building, vehicles and a gas pipeline.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy targeted Pokrovske, Slovianske and Mezhova hromadas. Infrastructure and a private house were damaged.

See more: Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: damaged infrastructure and injured civilians. PHOTOS

Pavlohrad district

The Russian army hit the Pavlohrad district with UAVs – Pavlohrad itself and the Verbky hromada. The strike started a fire there, and infrastructure was also damaged.

Consequences of the attacks













