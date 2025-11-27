Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: damaged infrastructure and injured civilians. PHOTOS
On the night of 27 November, Russian invaders once again attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian artillery and drones destroyed houses, shops, garages, and injured civilians.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.
The Synelnykove district
The occupiers attacked the communities of Mykolaiv and Dubovykivka with drones. A 67-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were injured. They were hospitalised in a moderate condition.
A shop, an extension to a house, a summer kitchen, a garage, a car, and a gazebo were on fire. The fire also broke out inside a private house, which was destroyed. Firefighters extinguished the fire everywhere. A kindergarten and infrastructure were also damaged.
The Nikopol district
The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery.
In Marhanets, a 50-year-old man was injured during the evening attack. He is being treated at home.
Consequences of enemy shelling
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password