Russian strike on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region: Over 100,000 consumers left without heat

As a result of Russian nighttime shelling of critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, more than 100,000 subscribers were left without heat.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was announced on television by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"As a result of a night attack on one of our energy facilities in the region, there is a problem with heat supply in the city of Kharkiv and several settlements in the region, affecting a total of over 100,000 subscribers. However, all our services are working to eliminate the consequences and restore the provision of utilities," Sinehubov said.

He noted that the water supply situation in Kharkiv is stabilizing, and electricity has been restored to communities that were cut off due to shelling in recent days. Planned power outages are in effect in the region.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 9 people wounded, 16 houses and 2 enterprises damaged. PHOTOS