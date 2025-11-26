Day in Donetsk region: 9 people wounded, 16 houses and 2 enterprises damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 26 November, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Lyman. Two houses were damaged in Mykolaivka, a house and a power line were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka, and a tractor was destroyed. Seven people were wounded in Sloviansk. Two high-rise buildings and two enterprises were damaged in Kramatorsk. Three houses and a car were damaged in Druzhkivka. Two people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, two private houses and two high-rise buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Five houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 23 times during the day. 112 people, including 10 children, were evacuated from the front line.







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