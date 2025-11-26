Russian military personnel have been spotted near the railway station in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing data from analysts of the DeepState monitoring project.

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The enemy is spotted in the central part of Pokrovsk

Unfortunately, more and more videos are appearing showing the occupiers in the central part of the city.

"This time, a group of degenerates is moving from north to south along Myr Avenue, filming the ruins of the city and local businesses.

While 'General Frost' is still asleep, the enemy is being helped by 'Colonel Rain' and 'Major Fog,'" the report says.

"Unfortunately, a simple statement is not enough to make the enemy leave the central part of the city. And attempts to send assault troops to the rear to report on successful actions often end in failure," DeepState added.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the SOF destroyed a Russian SRG in Pokrovsk: four ruscists were eliminated.