SOF eliminated Russian SRG in Pokrovsk: 4 Russian soldiers eliminated. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces soldiers killed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk.

The video was published on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The fighters organised an ambush on the invaders' route of movement. As a result, four Russian soldiers were destroyed.

"The enemy tried to gather in a high-rise building, but three Russians were destroyed as they approached the shelter, while the fourth tried to retreat and shoot down a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone with small arms. However, he was detected and destroyed.



During the retreat, our soldiers detected and neutralised an enemy Zhdu UAV," the report said.

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