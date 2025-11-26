SOF eliminated Russian SRG in Pokrovsk: 4 Russian soldiers eliminated. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces soldiers killed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk.
The video was published on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.
Details
The fighters organised an ambush on the invaders' route of movement. As a result, four Russian soldiers were destroyed.
"The enemy tried to gather in a high-rise building, but three Russians were destroyed as they approached the shelter, while the fourth tried to retreat and shoot down a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone with small arms. However, he was detected and destroyed.
During the retreat, our soldiers detected and neutralised an enemy Zhdu UAV," the report said.
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