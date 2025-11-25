Russia struck Sloviansk with guided aerial bombs: 3 people were wounded as result of shelling. PHOTOS

Today, Russia struck Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, with two guided aerial bombs, causing extensive damage.

Three people were injured as a result of the shelling of the city: the police are documenting the consequences of the attack, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the shelling?

Among the wounded are two women aged 37 and 46, as well as a 49-year-old man. The victims have been diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and bruises.

Fifteen apartment buildings and nine private houses, three educational institutions, fire department garages, a trolleybus control centre and trolleybus, and four civilian cars were damaged.

Investigative teams, bomb disposal experts, paramedics, and patrol police worked at the sites of the strikes. The inspection has been completed.

See more: One person killed in Donetsk region in Russian shelling, homes also damaged. PHOTOS











