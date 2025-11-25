One person killed in Donetsk region in Russian shelling, homes also damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts in the Donetsk region, leaving one person dead.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 24 November, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

One person was killed in Lyman. Two houses were damaged in Bilbasivka, Sloviansk community. One facility was damaged in Illinivka. A high-rise building, a shop and a gas pipeline were damaged in Druzhkivka. A house was damaged in Kostyantynivka.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, five houses were damaged. In total, over the past day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 15 times. A total of 111 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from the frontline area.

On 24 November, police recorded 1,895 enemy attacks on the frontline and residential areas.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 6 people wounded, 35 houses damaged by Russian shelling. PHOTOS









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