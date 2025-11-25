Enemy presses on Myrnohrad and seeks to cut overland connection with Pokrovsk – 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops. VIDEO

The enemy is stepping up pressure on Myrnohrad in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

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Enemy seeks to cut overland connection between Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk

The nature of the enemy’s actions indicates an intention to cut the overland connection between Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in the near future. The Russians aim to encircle the city by advancing towards the settlements of Rivne and Svitle.

Watch more: Hundreds of occupier fragments scatter in all directions after mine detonates. VIDEO

"Air assault units are holding back the enemy’s advance in the area of Krasnyi Lyman," the report says.

It is also noted that the Russians are trying to storm the northern part of Myrnohrad with small infantry groups. The enemy is on the move around the clock and uses drones to adjust its movements.

"We are reinforcing our grouping in the city to defend its southern outskirts. In this area, the enemy is trying to build up manpower for further attempts to advance," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces added.

Watch more: Five Russian guns destroyed in Pokrovsk direction: 5th Assault Brigade is at work. VIDEO

Four occupiers captured

In addition, in the north-east of Myrnohrad, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi took four Russian occupiers prisoner as they tried to storm the city. Three of the detainees are former convicts who were released after signing military contracts. According to the Russians, before the assault they spent four days living in the basement of a building in a neighbouring settlement. The assault troops were not provided with either food or water.

After their detention, our defenders provided the prisoners with all the necessary conditions and assistance in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Watch more: Occupiers destroyed residential high-rise building in Myrnohrad with FAB-3000M54 aerial bomb. VIDEO

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

Read more: Russian forces gain ground in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS