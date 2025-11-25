Enemy presses on Myrnohrad and seeks to cut overland connection with Pokrovsk – 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops. VIDEO
The enemy is stepping up pressure on Myrnohrad in Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops
Enemy seeks to cut overland connection between Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk
The nature of the enemy’s actions indicates an intention to cut the overland connection between Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in the near future. The Russians aim to encircle the city by advancing towards the settlements of Rivne and Svitle.
"Air assault units are holding back the enemy’s advance in the area of Krasnyi Lyman," the report says.
It is also noted that the Russians are trying to storm the northern part of Myrnohrad with small infantry groups. The enemy is on the move around the clock and uses drones to adjust its movements.
"We are reinforcing our grouping in the city to defend its southern outskirts. In this area, the enemy is trying to build up manpower for further attempts to advance," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces added.
Four occupiers captured
In addition, in the north-east of Myrnohrad, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi took four Russian occupiers prisoner as they tried to storm the city. Three of the detainees are former convicts who were released after signing military contracts. According to the Russians, before the assault they spent four days living in the basement of a building in a neighbouring settlement. The assault troops were not provided with either food or water.
After their detention, our defenders provided the prisoners with all the necessary conditions and assistance in accordance with international humanitarian law.
What is the situation in Pokrovsk?
- According to the"East" grouping of forces, the enemy is trying to break through the defences of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the occupiers in urban areas.
- According to DeepState, the central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under the control of the Russian Federation, with the enemy consolidating and fortifying its positions.
- The press centre of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported that the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy and conducting search-and-strike operations to eliminate Russian troops in Pokrovsk.
- On 23 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported that Russian invaders were advancing in Pokrovsk and near Dachenske in the Donetsk region.
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