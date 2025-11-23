Russians have advanced in Pokrovsk and near Dachenske, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders are advancing in Pokrovsk and near Dachenske in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and near Dachenske (Donetsk region)," the report says.

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?