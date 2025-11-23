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News Update of DeepState map Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Russians have advanced in Pokrovsk and near Dachenske, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders are advancing in Pokrovsk and near Dachenske in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and near Dachenske (Donetsk region)," the report says.

map
Photo: DeepState
map
Photo: DeepState

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

  • According to the Eastern Operational Command, the enemy is trying to break through the defences of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the occupiers in urban areas.
  • According to DeepState, the central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under the control of the Russian Federation: the enemy is consolidating and fortifying its positions.
  • The press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces reported that the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy and conducting search and strike operations to eliminate the Russians in Pokrovsk.

Author: 

Donetsk region (5827) Pokrovsk (888) Pokrovskyy district (1337) Dachenske (8) DeepState (511)
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