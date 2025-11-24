Hundreds of occupier fragments scatter in all directions after mine detonates. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, one of the occupiers was blown up by a landmine, and the explosion was so powerful that it literally tore the Russian assault soldier to pieces.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment of the occupier's elimination has been published online. The recording shows the Russian running at full speed along a path between weeds, and a moment later disappearing in a cloud of explosion and scattering in all directions in hundreds of small pieces.

Watch more: Ukrainian Vampire drone swarm eliminates Russian assault group near Huliaipole. VIDEO

Watch more: Third Army Corps pilots destroyed four ruscists and seven enemy shelters. VIDEO