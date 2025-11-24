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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Third Army Corps pilots destroyed four ruscists and seven enemy shelters. VIDEO

Pilots of the Third Army Corps of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a series of strikes against the occupiers in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones eliminated four Russian infantrymen in trenches and four camouflaged "sleeper-drones".

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In addition, seven shelters where the occupiers were hiding from Ukrainian drones were destroyed.

Earlier, it was reported that fighters of the Third Army Corps eliminated nine occupiers in an anti-tank trench.

Watch more: SOF struck targets in Donetsk region in battle for Pokrovsk. VIDEO

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elimination (7437) drones (4722) 63rd SMB (125) Third Army Corps (84)
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