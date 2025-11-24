Third Army Corps pilots destroyed four ruscists and seven enemy shelters. VIDEO

Pilots of the Third Army Corps of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a series of strikes against the occupiers in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones eliminated four Russian infantrymen in trenches and four camouflaged "sleeper-drones".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In addition, seven shelters where the occupiers were hiding from Ukrainian drones were destroyed.

Earlier, it was reported that fighters of the Third Army Corps eliminated nine occupiers in an anti-tank trench.

Watch more: SOF struck targets in Donetsk region in battle for Pokrovsk. VIDEO