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Third Army Corps pilots destroyed four ruscists and seven enemy shelters. VIDEO
Pilots of the Third Army Corps of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a series of strikes against the occupiers in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, strike drones eliminated four Russian infantrymen in trenches and four camouflaged "sleeper-drones".
In addition, seven shelters where the occupiers were hiding from Ukrainian drones were destroyed.
Earlier, it was reported that fighters of the Third Army Corps eliminated nine occupiers in an anti-tank trench.
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