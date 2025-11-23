The Special Operations Forces struck targets in the Donetsk region during the battle for Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, Special Operations Forces units used Middle Strike drones to carry out a series of strikes against the enemy, which is conducting offensive operations in the direction of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

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In Pokrovsk itself, an important enemy position at an industrial facility, which was used by snipers and as a place to gather personnel, was eliminated.

In the village of Shakhov, the location of the assault groups of the 336th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, which had the task of closing the ring around the city, was destroyed.

In Sontsivka, a temporary deployment point and ammunition depot for the crew of strike UAVs from the 6th Guards Tank Regiment were hit.

An ammunition depot used to support the offensive on Pokrovsk was also destroyed in Dokuchaevsk. In Rybinsk, SOF's drones destroyed the location of the logistics unit of the Vostok group, where the enemy had set up fortifications and warehouses.

Special Operations Forces continue to use asymmetric actions to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian special forces destroyed an occupiers' sabotage and reconnaissance group in the forest in the Lyman direction.

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