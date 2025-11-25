Russian forces gain ground in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have gained ground in two sectors in the Donetsk region and in the Huliaipole sector in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET notes.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Siversk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Novoselivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Zatyshshia (Zaporizhzhia region), as well as in Novoekonomichne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Myroliubivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report said.

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops were advancing in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

Read more: Occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS