Occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian troops are advancing in Toretsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yampil, Katerynivka, Toretsk and Shcherbinivka," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian invaders were advancing in Pokrovsk and near Dachenskyi in the Donetsk region.
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