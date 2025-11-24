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Occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops are advancing in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yampil, Katerynivka, Toretsk and Shcherbinivka," the report says.

The occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region.
Photo: DeepState
The occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region.
Photo: DeepState
The occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region.
Photo: DeepState
The occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region.
Photo: DeepState

What preceded this?

Author: 

Donetsk region (5832) Toretsk (285) Bakhmut district (604) Kramatorskyy district (991) Pokrovskyy district (1338) Shcherbynivka (6) Katerynivka (2) Yampil (30) DeepState (511)
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