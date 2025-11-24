Occupiers advanced in Toretsk, near Yampil and Katerynivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops are advancing in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yampil, Katerynivka, Toretsk and Shcherbinivka," the report says.

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

Photo: DeepState

What preceded this?