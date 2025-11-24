Day in Donetsk region: 6 people wounded, 35 houses damaged by Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmutsk districts of Donetsk Oblast, resulting in injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 24 November, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

A private house was damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a car was damaged. In Malynivka of the Mykolaivka community, an infrastructure facility was damaged. In Sloviansk, five people were injured; two apartment blocks, a private house, five industrial buildings and six cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 19 private houses were damaged. In Cherkaske, six private houses, four cars, a shop and an administrative building were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was injured.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, seven houses were damaged. Overall, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 19 times over the past day. A total of 184 people were evacuated from the frontline area, including 82 children.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: four dead and four wounded, three districts of region were attacked. PHOTOS









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