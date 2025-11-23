Day in Donetsk region: four dead and four wounded, three districts of region were attacked. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of November 23, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk District

A car was damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Shakhovskaya community.

Kramatorsk district

A person died in Liman.

In Kramatorsk, three people were killed and two wounded .

. A house was damaged in Dmytro-Darivka, Oleksandrivka district.

In Kostiantynivka, two people were injured, and a car and a church were damaged.

Read more: Russian night strike on Kramatorsk: young men killed, seriously injured

Bakhmut district

Seven houses were damaged in Siversk.

It is noted that in total, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 19 times during the day. 221 people, including 95 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Read on Censor.NET: Over 150,000 Russians continue assaults in the Pokrovsk direction, says Zelenskyy

According to data from the National Police in Donetsk Oblast, 2,130 enemy strikes were recorded on the front line and residential areas on November 22.

Nine settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, the towns of Komyshuvakha, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, and the villages of Dmytro-Darivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Matyasheve.

Eight civilian objects were destroyed, including two residential buildings.

Consequences of attacks